New YMCA to be named in Salem philanthropist's honor

Dick Withnell celebrated his 80 th birthday by hosting a tailgate party Friday night in the upstairs ballroom of Salem Convention Center.

Nearly 300 of his friends attended, including politicians, criminal justice leaders and representatives from countless nonprofits, all wearing their favorite team's fan gear.

Withnell wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with Linfield University, where he and his wife attended, and Eastern Washington University, where his grandson played football.

"Welcome to the biggest birthday party in Salem history," his grandson, Jake Withnell, said to start the program.

Family members and friends took turns regaling the room with funny and inspirational stories about a man known for being a business and community leader, motivator and champion philanthropist.

"Dick's a rare breed − part comedian, part strategist, philosopher and a total evangelist for Salem and the Valley and state he loves," said Cheryl Roberts, former president of Chemeketa Community College. "He's got the biggest heart of anyone I've ever known because when he believes in you, you want to do more, you want to be more, and you want to achieve more."

Shaney Starr, executive director of CASA of Marion County, asked anyone in the room involved with a nonprofit that Withnell had touched to stand. More than half did.

"There isn't a corner or a crevice of this city, this county or this state that has not been touched by the heart of Dick Withnell," Starr said. "As a man of faith, Dick has taught each and every one of us through his modeling and his actions about the giving of our time, our talents or our treasures. In Dick's case, he has given each of those 10-fold."

YMCA meets fundraising challenge for $30 million new building

Not on the program's agenda was a special gift presentation by CEO Tim Sinatra and board president Dan Moore of the Family YMCA of Marion & Polk Counties. Withnell serves on the Y's board and has been a driving force in helping the organization build a new facility in downtown Salem.

"The board of directors met recently, secretly behind your back," Moore said, "and unanimously approved naming our new Y the Withnell Family YMCA."

Withnell looked speechless as he and his wife, Gayle, joined them on stage.

"Dick is going to protest," Moore said, "but we got the OK from Gayle, and we know that Gayle rules the roost, so we're confident it's going to stick."

Moore shared all the reasons why the board made the decision, including Withnell being the first to remind the community how the YMCA shelved its plans to make way for construction of the Kroc Center. Then, once it was the Y's turn, Withnell committed his time and personal resources to the project and led the final push of the $30 million capital campaign.

Sinatra called the naming honor a gift from the entire community and one well-deserved.

"How is it possible that one person can do so much?" Sinatra said, using words such as reach, relevance and results to define Withnell's convictions. "Dick has always made sure a multitude of services are available so that our entire community has access to what they need, when they need it, and as much as they need. He has played a significant role in expanding organizations like Boys & Girls Club, UGM, Kroc Center, YMCA, Liberty House, CASA of Marion, Polk counties and more and more and more.

"Dick has always been a proponent of making sure the services nonprofits provide are relevant for the children, families and adults being supported. Dick's most-used phrase is, 'What's the ROI, return on investment, for the children, youth and families we serve. Are we doing the right things and if so are we doing enough of the right things?' Dick's philosophy is about investing in results that save and change lives."

The new YMCA, on Court and Cottage streets NE, is expected to be completed late this summer. Architectural renderings were shown on the giant screens in the ballroom with the Withnell name on walls in various locations of the building.

"I have to confess, I don't like surprises," the birthday boy said, reeling off a list of other deserving names behind the project. "It's not an exaggeration, I don't know if we're worthy of this, to be honest."

His wife nudged him and said, "Just say thank you," and the crowd cheered.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: New YMCA to be named in Salem philanthropist's honor