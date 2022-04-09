ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Very Chilly This Afternoon, Sunny Sunday

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs in the mid-upper...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEF

Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – April 11th, 2022

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Spring Weather Through The Mid-Week!. Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and storms moving in late. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50s. After a wet start, a little drier and warmer for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s. Partly...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Few Storms Today. Sunny Sunday!

As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMUR.com

Video: Gusty winds continue, with rain, mix this week

That gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing Thursday. Outside of the mountains (few snow showers), we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue (over 30-35 mph at times) making it feel cooler than highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°. Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. EDT, and today's forecast is definitely spring-like! Plenty of sunshine is expected with highs climbing into the middle 60s. There will be a gentle breeze from the southwest and it'll become a little more gusty this afternoon. The sky stays mostly clear tonight and it won't be as cold. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Occasional Rain Saturday, Dry and Sunny Sunday

Cloudy and cooler today with occasional rain midday and through the afternoon. rain amounts should be light in the .10"- .25" range for most of the valley. Sierra will see snow above 5000ft with 2-4" possible. Rain/snow ends this evening and overnight clearing will allow for chilly temps by Sunday AM. Sunny and brighter for Sunday with highs in mid to upper 60s. Even warmer this work week.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warming Up Nicely This Week

The big blue ‘H”, many meteorologists love to see this in the forecast. It’s high pressure, the nice weather maker, and it’s taking charge this week. We’ve got plenty of days full of sunshine and 70s on the seven day forecast and after this past weekend was a bit chilly, we’ll all be able to enjoy.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NECN

Fog Clears By Midday, Temps Reach 60s

We’ve finally made it to Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 11:33AM which is when the sun’s most direct rays are focused on the Equator! It will feel more like Spring today as temperatures reach the low 60s across much of eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire, and into southern Maine!
MAINE STATE
KGET

Partly cloudy start, sunny skies expected in afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The morning will start out with some clouds and the skies should clear leaving it mostly sunny this afternoon. It will be a bit cooler today in the county, with temperatures expected to be in the lower 70s. A change is on the way for the weekend, but not until late […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WAFB

Sunny Sunday, significant severe threat Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure continues to dominate our local weather pattern, yielding dry and pleasant conditions for one more day. Sunday morning is starting out cold, probably the coldest of the week with lows near 40. Even with the cool start, Sunday will warm up nicely under...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy