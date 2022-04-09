ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Smoky Mountains get Saturday snow

By Savannah Young
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountains received a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning.

LeConte Lodge located in the Great Smoky Mountains was covered in snow on Saturday morning. The lodge posted pictures to Facebook showing the large amount of snow they got.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park launches spring event series

The post read, “Currently 15° with 8” of powdery snow and higher drifts.  The Winter Weather Advisory lasts until 2:00 AM Sunday.  There is potential for 2-4” more snow throughout the day.  It is unlikely that temps will escape the teens today.”

They also stated that Cherokee Orchard Road will remain open so guests with reservations can use Rainbow Falls Trail and Newfound Gap Road is still closed.

