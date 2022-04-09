Live Updates from the Kentucky Football Blue/White Spring Game

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

The Kentucky Football Blue/White Spring Game is finally here. Nick Roush and Adam Luckett are watching all of the action from the Kroger Field pressbox. They’ll be providing updates throughout the afternoon from the top down. Keep on scrolling for the latest from Mark Stoops’ squad.

12:55 (Roush) — Cold Weather Steals the Show

The images of snow at Kroger Field may have scared a few folks away, but there was still a decent turnout of tailgaters outside of the stadium an hour before kickoff. I’m happy to report the weather is not as bad as it seems. One minute the wind is biting through the cloudy skies, the next the sun warms up the whole place. It’s not ideal for a spring game, but I’m happy to see folks still flock to the stadium. Most are still under the bleachers, but I have a feeling a few thousand will be here by the time the action begins.

1:07 (Luckett) — Flashy lids

The full team has taken the field for warmups and are going through individual drills at the moments. As most will notice, the majority of the team is wearing some padded gear on top of the helmets. This piece of equipment is knows as a Guardian Cap and is a soft shell cover that helps reduce head contact. These are very common in college football now and are sported in a ton of practices.

Elsewhere, Octavious Oxendine and Jordan Wright are not dressed out. That was expected after both were wearing non-contact red jerseys during spring practice. Meanwhile, Joel Williams is with the outside linebackers for individual drills.

1:09 (Roush) — Heard nothing but good things about Jeremy Flax all spring. Today he’s wearing sleeves. A Detroit offensive lineman wearing sleeves?!?!?! Major red flag.

1:13 (Roush) — Will Levis is in sleeves too. Meanwhile, Beau Allen is sleeveless. QB controversy in Lexington brewing?

1:21 (Roush) — We got two tight ends right, two receivers left on two of the first three plays of the game. Chris Rodriguez picked up the first 22 yards of the offensive drive — 8 on a run, 13 on a safety valve pass — followed by a big gain to DeMarcus Harris on the far sideline to get the offense within scoring range.

1:27 (Luckett) — The offense makes it look easy on the first possession as its the Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. show at Kroger Field. QB1 averages over 10 yards per attempt with four throws and no incompletions. Rodriguez logs 32 yards on four touches taking a screen pass in from eight yards out to cap off a 65-yard touchdown drive in eight plays.

1:30 (Roush) — Will Levis dove for the pylon in a Spring Game. What a guy. Beau Allen is in on the second series of the day. Allen’s first pass of the day was on target, but dropped by Jordan Dingle. The second one was also dropped by Rahsaan Lewis. Shout out to Beau for diving across the line of scrimmage to get a first down on fourth and two. The defense ultimately ended up stopping the second offensive group on the second set of downs thanks to tight man coverage on third and long.

1:37 (Roush) — Tayvion Robinson’s first reception was a 24 yard gain. The Virginia Tech transfer caught the out route about seven yards down the field, then made a few defenders miss by cutting back inside, a nice play. Two plays later he caught another out route that picked up 11 yards for a first down.

The second offensive possession of the day was capped off by a 22-yard touchdown to Dane Key. The true freshman had to catch it twice, but hung on to the hard-thrown pass from Levis on the skinny post.

1:49 (Luckett) — Some mixing and matching going on with the twos. Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan gets some run with the twos and had a drive going before safety Jordan Lovett recorded a blitz on a third down pressure call. Deondre Buford got some reps at right tackle and true freshman Elijah Reed flashed at cornerback. A 52-yard field goal attempt from super senior Matt Ruffolo had the distance but was off target.

1:59 (Roush) — Beau’s first series with the ones started with a bang. On first down he made a Lexington connection 21 yards downfield to Dane Key. Completed through traffic, the ball was thrown on a rope. He made another nice throw on a line third and nine to Tayvion Robinson that moved the ball into the red zone. Allen put a nice ball into the end zone on third down to Chris Lewis, but the redshirt freshman couldn’t hang onto the ball.

Deuce Hogan got a few chances, but only completed one of three attempts, including a miscue on fourth and goal. It’s clear that Will Levis’ day is done as we’ve reached halftime. Don’t expect to see anymore Chris Rodriguez either.

2:11 (Luckett) — On his first snap, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron finds Keaton Upshaw on a vertical route to the sideline against the twos on defense. Let’s just ignore the fumble. Darrion Henry-Young flashed with a non-sack tackle for loss on a very good run fit where the Ohio State transfer set the edge. Jordan Lovett just moves different than the other guys on defense. The redshirt freshman is sudden. The drive ends with a downhill touchdown run by Michael Drennen II. The junior tailback looks improved.

2:19 (Roush) — After taking a sack, Beau Allen put a nice touch on a beautiful 32-yard gain across the middle to Rahsaan Lewis that got the Cats into scoring territory. Allen moved the Cats down to the one with a ball to TE Brenden Bates. One thing is certain, Allen isn’t scared to throw across the middle of the field.

In a battle of early enrollees, Elijah Reed broke up a fade to Dane Key. Michael Drennen capped off the 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

2:24 (Roush) — Former OLB and current FB Justice Dingle caught a safety valve pass on a play-action. When he hit the juke stick and broke a tackle to get a first down, the offensive sideline lost their minds. This is fun.

2:30 (Luckett) — Deuce Hogan is getting another series and Chauncey Magwood draws a pass interference on the first play to get the drive started. Mostly threes are in the game on both sides. The Iowa transfer ends the drive with a bootleg strike to walk-on Cole Lanter for another touchdown.