Louis Riddick shares touching tribute of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

By Jonathan Wagner
 2 days ago
Mitchell Leff via Getty Images.

There have been a lot of individuals sharing emotional and heartfelt tributes following the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins. His impact on those that he met was great, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick gave a glimpse into that impact when he tweeted his response to Haskins passing away.

Riddick, who has interviewed for NFL general manager jobs in addition to his role as an ESPN analyst, was one of many people that was impacted by Haskins.

“From the first time I watched him play, to the last time I recently spoke with him, I wanted Dwayne to experience infinite success,” Riddick said of Haskins. “I wanted redemption for him. I wanted happiness for him. He deserved it all. He felt like family. I pray for his loved ones. Love you.”

Haskins was set to be a part of a Steelers quarterback room that also included Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and potentially another rookie. Riddick was pulling for Haskins to find success in the NFL, and his tragic death has completely chocked the NFL and Ohio State communities.

Riddick is one of many with touching tributes to Haskins

Haskins was reportedly struck by a vehicle on the side of a highway while in south Florida after working out with some of his Steelers teammates.

“My understanding is he pulled alongside the highway for some reason, got out of his car and at that point in time, he got hit by another car,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “So this is a tragic situation here that’s unfolding.”

In addition to Riddick, multiple other individuals and organizations have released statements on the death of Haskins on Saturday. Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, released a statement, as did the Washington Commanders. Ohio State also released a statement as well.

Haskins threw for nearly 5,400 yards in two years at Ohio State, totaling 58 total touchdowns. He was the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. Washington selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has spent the past couple of years in Pittsburgh.

