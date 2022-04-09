Warriors star Klay Thompson reveals why his best is yet to come ahead of playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing season reached an air of finality with their inability to make the postseason. Such a season comes with plenty of blame- and a hefty share of it was allocated to former head coach Frank Vogel, who was officially fired on Monday. However, some of the blame must also rest with the man who constructed the roster, general manager Rob Pelinka, and the team’s best player, LeBron James. These disappointing seasons are also accompanied with plenty of change. One big question that has loomed around the Lakers is the future of James, who at the age of 37, may not have too many seasons left playing at an elite level. Will he remain with the Lakers until the end of his career? Pelinka addressed James’ future with an honest comment, as reported by ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo and NBA reporter Marc Stein.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO