INDIANAPOLIS — The "I-65 Killer" has been identified as Harry Edward Greenwell. He died from cancer in Iowa in January 2013 at the age of 68. In 2019, the Indiana State Police requested the assistance of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) to check DNA evidence. One of the methods used is Investigative Genealogy and combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO