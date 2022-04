Former North Carolina football player waiting to get new heart

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former University of North Carolina Charlotte football player Denzel Irvin, now a coach and trainer, has had an unimaginable last few days.

“I felt bad, I couldn’t get through the workout,” he said on Friday. “I asked to go to the hospital, and they immediately told me my heart was failing.”

Irvin said doctors still do not know what led to his heart failure. He said he had experienced some COVID-like symptoms recently but had tested negative.

He said his heart function is currently around 10% to 15%, and he will need a heart transplant.

In the few days since word has gotten out about his health, Irvin said he has experienced a massive amount of support from the community he graduated from and has called home.

There have been many messages of support come through social media from the Charlotte, UNC Charlotte, and college football communities.

“He’s one of the first people to really push me, to believe in me, and he’s helped me with every aspect of my game,” said Gage Reale, who credits Irvin with getting him into the University of Louisville.

There’s also an online fundraiser that has helped raise money for medical bills . As of Friday, more than $30,000 had been raised.

“Ironically, it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Irvin said. “I found out the price for my new heart is going to be $437,000.”

When talking about his issues on Friday, Irvin’s heart rate increased from the beeping on the monitor but calmed as he talked of his faith, which he has integrated into his coaching and training.

“Although I don’t understand what’s happening, I still do believe that God is faithful and that there’s going to be something that will come of this,” he said.

“By him going through this adversity and getting through it, he can be a voice of inspiration and encouragement for so many people,” Austin Duke, who played with Irvin at UNC Charlotte, said.

“I have faith in him, and that’s all we can have at this time, faith,” Hasaan Klugh, another former UNC Charlotte football player, said.

Irvin said he knows it will be a long road to get back to his love of training and coaching, but he said he will get there.

