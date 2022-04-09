ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentuckian who died at Pearl Harbor brought home for burial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sailor was buried with full military honors at a cemetery in Paducah, fulfilling his family’s wishes to bring his remains home after his death during the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Members of a Navy Honor Guard on Friday carried Hal Jake Allison’s flag-draped casket to his gravesite, where he was buried next to his parents, The Paducah Sun reported. His descendants from across the nation gathered at the western Kentucky cemetery.

Allison, a 21-year-old Navy fireman second class, was killed while serving on the USS Oklahoma.

For Pamela Bottoms, one of Allison’s nieces, Friday was a long time coming.

“We were just so excited,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to bring him home to my grandmother, who grieved her son all of (her) life.”

It was last October when Bottoms got the call she had dreamed about: her uncle’s remains had been identified. Bottoms recalled that every Dec. 7, her grandmother, Opal Allison, would go into her bedroom with her Bible and pray that somehow her son would come home.

Honor Guard members presented the flag that draped Allison’s casket to his niece, Brenda Lowe, who came from Richmond, Kentucky with her children and grandchildren to attend the service.

Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentuckians to lower flags to half-staff Friday in Allison’s honor.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Missing USS Oklahoma sailor identified after 80 years

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips, 26, of Pierce, Colorado, killed during World War II, has been accounted for. Phillips was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor, when...
OKLAHOMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Chronicle

After 78 Years, WWII Pilot's Remains to Be Returned Home to Washington

After more than two decades of searching for her father, Linda Chauvin will see him return home to Spokane this summer. U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, who was a Camas mill worker, was killed in an attack during his service in World War II; his body remained scattered at a crash site in Belgium until spring 2021. He was officially accounted for March 2 after a series of excavations and anthropological analyses.
WASHINGTON STATE
Herald and News

Long-lost World War II medals found in demolished home

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is trying to find a home for long-lost World War II medals found at a home that was being demolished. The state agency is looking for relatives and descendants of George E. Hodgdon after his Distinguished Service Cross and the Italian War Cross of Military Valor (Medaglia al Valor Militaire) were found at home in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Independent Record

USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The 7,800-ton sub, also known as...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Kentuckians#Ap#Navy Honor Guard#The Paducah Sun#Bottoms
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
KVIA

Hawaii says water in Pearl Harbor homes is safe to drink

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health says the tap water in all residential areas served by the Navy’s Pearl Harbor water system is safe to drink. The judgement comes more than three months after a petroleum from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a Navy water well and sickened thousands. The Navy has spent months flushing clean water through its pipes and the pipes of individual homes so families could live in them again. The Department of Defense said earlier this month it would shut down the nearly 80-year-old fuel storage facility amid an outcry from Hawaii residents and military families.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Maryland veteran awarded POW medal, ending 18-year battle with Army

The U.S. Army has granted a Maryland military veteran the Prisoner of War medal, bringing an end to a battle he has fought with the Army’s bureaucracy for 18 years and opening the door for other ex-soldiers who have been denied the award under circumstances similar to his. Ron...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

Duckworth pushes for WWII memorial to women who worked on home front

Senator Tammy Duckworth, Democrat of Illinois, knows firsthand the sacrifices of going to war and being a working mom. The Iraq war combat veteran and mother of two is using Women’s History Month to make a renewed push for her legislation to establish a memorial in the nation’s capital to honor the nearly 18 million women who worked on the home front during World War II.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy