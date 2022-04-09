Kentuckian who died at Pearl Harbor brought home for burial

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sailor was buried with full military honors at a cemetery in Paducah, fulfilling his family’s wishes to bring his remains home after his death during the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Members of a Navy Honor Guard on Friday carried Hal Jake Allison’s flag-draped casket to his gravesite, where he was buried next to his parents, The Paducah Sun reported. His descendants from across the nation gathered at the western Kentucky cemetery.

Allison, a 21-year-old Navy fireman second class, was killed while serving on the USS Oklahoma.

For Pamela Bottoms, one of Allison’s nieces, Friday was a long time coming.

“We were just so excited,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to bring him home to my grandmother, who grieved her son all of (her) life.”

It was last October when Bottoms got the call she had dreamed about: her uncle’s remains had been identified. Bottoms recalled that every Dec. 7, her grandmother, Opal Allison, would go into her bedroom with her Bible and pray that somehow her son would come home.

Honor Guard members presented the flag that draped Allison’s casket to his niece, Brenda Lowe, who came from Richmond, Kentucky with her children and grandchildren to attend the service.

Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentuckians to lower flags to half-staff Friday in Allison’s honor.