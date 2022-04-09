Drone deployed at Weber County structure fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Deputies and fire personnel are at the scene of a structure fire at 3000 S 2850 W.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Weber County Sheriffs report that a drone was launched to assist the fire dept. in identifying any additional hot spots that may need attention.

Authorities are advising to not crowd the area, as it will be an active scene for some time.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

