West Lafayette, IN

Mackey Arena renovations on tap for Boilermakers

By Editors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackey Arena renovations are on tap for the Purdue Boilermakers men’s and women’s basketball programs, with $6.7 million budgeted for improvements. Approval from the Purdue University Board of Trustees means the athletic department will move forward with a plan to completely reconfigure men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms,...

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue dives into bag of tricks early in spring game

Jeff Brohm didn’t wait long to dig into his bag of tricks on the offensive side of the football. Late in the first quarter of Purdue’s spring game, Brohm dialed up a trick play — which has become a staple in West Lafayette over the past 5 years. The result was an impressive catch by Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy Jr., making his first appearance for the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis to Declare for NBA Draft, Keep College Option Open

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer the past three seasons, announced on Sunday that he is entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but his keeping his college options open if he decides not to turn pro. Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 junior from Greenwood, Ind., who was Mr....
NBA
The Herald-Times

Letter: Parking change sought for IU women's games

Huge thanks to Coach Terri Moren and her wonderful team for an amazing season!. A recent H-T article titled "Tip of the iceberg: Excitement growing around Teri Moren and Indiana women's basketball" mentioned the hope among Indiana University athletics staff that the growing success of the program under coach Moren will bring more fans.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School junior commits to Penn State

Zionsville Community High School junior guard Logan Imes figured he had plenty of good scholarship options. “There wasn’t a bad school that offered me,” Imes said. “I liked all the schools. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest were cool. I like Butler. It just felt like Penn State was the place I wanted to be. I’d say they were the frontrunner the whole time.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Experiencing Hoosier Hysteria in Henry County

Today, we visit Henry County, where two facilities celebrate “Hoosier Hysteria.”. Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, built in 1921 and expanded in 1936, was originally used by Knightstown High School basketball teams. When a new school opened in 1966, the facility sat idle until 1985, when it became the home gym of the fictional “Hickory Huskers” in “Hoosiers,” inspired by tiny Milan’s 1954 victory in the IHSAA state championship game against much larger Muncie Central. One-third of the scenes were filmed in the gym and its basement locker room. The gym was saved from demolition in 1988 and is operated as a nonprofit museum, looking almost as it did in the movie, with an autographed photograph of the fictional team hanging beside the “GO HICKORY” banner. Hoosier Gym, open to the public at no charge, hosts about 80 basketball games each year, with team jerseys hung in the locker room.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
The Herald-Times

Twitter reacts to Indiana women's basketball transfer news

Indiana women's basketball had an eventful weekend. The Hoosiers added three players from the transfer portal, bolstering their chances of making another run in the NCAA Tournament. Former Miss Indiana Basketball Sydney Parrish (Hamilton Southeastern) made her way back home after playing at Oregon. IU also landed a commitment from...
INDIANA STATE

