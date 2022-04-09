ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at California day care

By The Associated Press
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMET, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a...

www.kolotv.com

Linda Moss-Badalamenti
2d ago

Not only the owner of the daycare should be held responsible but the office in charge of licensing daycare homes in Hemet, should be even more at fault, breeds of dogs with high bite propensity, should never be allowed in a daycare. Accidents happen but could have been completely avoided if this daycare was never licensed with one of many vicious dogs breeds. Some cities do not even these breeds to be owned and kept in their cities. I have nothing against Pit Bulls or any of the other breeds, so no haters please. I have been a dog groomer, dog show handler, and dog obedience for over 35 years. Most all problems with these breeds are poorly bred (to make money selling puppies) very poorly socialized, and mostly no official training. As in the article the daycare owner used word tethered, (on a chain/line) is known to make a dog more aggressive as well. Parents of children needing daycare, there should be no dogs in my opinion in a daycare center.

Linda Moss-Badalamenti
2d ago

(CONTINUED FROM BELOW) Even a small breed dog with a sweet personality can get overwhelmed and or accidentally stepped on and result in a bite. Not doing the amount of injury of course, but still traumatizing both child and dog. My prayers for a speedy excellent recovery for your daughter.

