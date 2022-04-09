ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fatal vehicle collision leaves woman dead in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a fatal traffic collision that involved a sedan and an SUV Friday night. Officers learned the sedan...

ktar.com

Pt L
2d ago

Too sad, 20 yrs old! Someone distracted, impairment, speeding..?? Please give some context to make some sense, and to help the readers be better drivers and learn from these tragedies! RIP to the victim. 🙏

