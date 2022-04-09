ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Sebastian man arrested for allegedly molesting 2 children

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Michael Jones, 38, of Sebastian, was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting two children. Jones was picked up by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Brevard County. According to the warrant, Jones was charged with 3 counts of Sex...

