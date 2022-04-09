ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers' Terry Taylor: Not in starting five

 2 days ago

Taylor isn't starting Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Tony East of...

The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
WISH-TV

Future Bellarmine Knight Pete Suder

On this episode, Charlie connects with Carmel High School's two-time IHSAA basketball state champion and future Bellarmine Knights guard Pete Suder. Suder lost one postseason game his entire prep career, and cemented himself as one of the finest all-around players in Carmel's prestigious program history. The 6-foot-4 guard reflects on the success of Greyhound's senior class, playing for decorated Carmel Head Coach Ryan Osborn, and why Bellarmine is the perfect fit. Will the Knights, who fully transition to NCAA D1 play this coming season season, be dancing next March? Thank you for listening and good luck to Pete Suder!
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”. On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Former IU star among 7 players drafted by Indiana Fever Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever got a big jump on rebuilding their roster with seven picks in Monday's WNBA draft in New York. Indiana had seven picks in the three-round draft, including four in the first 10 selections. They used two of those picks to take Baylor teammates NaLyssa Smith, who was the second pick of the draft, and Queen Egbo, who was picked at 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
22 WSBT

Glenn Defeats Adams 1-0 In NIC Pitchers' Duel

In a game where no one scored until the final inning, the Glenn Falcons pushed across a run in the seventh to decide a terrific NIC matchup 1-0 over South Bend Adams. The lone run of the game came courtesy of Nathan Marshman, whose RBI single in the seventh scored Brycen Hannah. Hannah reached on a walk, stole second, and then scored on Marshman's hit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Experiencing Hoosier Hysteria in Henry County

Today, we visit Henry County, where two facilities celebrate “Hoosier Hysteria.”. Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, built in 1921 and expanded in 1936, was originally used by Knightstown High School basketball teams. When a new school opened in 1966, the facility sat idle until 1985, when it became the home gym of the fictional “Hickory Huskers” in “Hoosiers,” inspired by tiny Milan’s 1954 victory in the IHSAA state championship game against much larger Muncie Central. One-third of the scenes were filmed in the gym and its basement locker room. The gym was saved from demolition in 1988 and is operated as a nonprofit museum, looking almost as it did in the movie, with an autographed photograph of the fictional team hanging beside the “GO HICKORY” banner. Hoosier Gym, open to the public at no charge, hosts about 80 basketball games each year, with team jerseys hung in the locker room.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Randy Kelley commits to Wabash College

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley is heading to Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana to continue his basketball career. Kelley had an outstanding season for the Golden Arrows, becoming the school’s all time points leader. He also made back to back game winners in the playoffs as Sullivan enjoyed a deep run in […]
SULLIVAN, IN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

