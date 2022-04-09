Pacers' Terry Taylor: Not in starting five

Today, we visit Henry County, where two facilities celebrate “Hoosier Hysteria.”. Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, built in 1921 and expanded in 1936, was originally used by Knightstown High School basketball teams. When a new school opened in 1966, the facility sat idle until 1985, when it became the home gym of the fictional “Hickory Huskers” in “Hoosiers,” inspired by tiny Milan’s 1954 victory in the IHSAA state championship game against much larger Muncie Central. One-third of the scenes were filmed in the gym and its basement locker room. The gym was saved from demolition in 1988 and is operated as a nonprofit museum, looking almost as it did in the movie, with an autographed photograph of the fictional team hanging beside the “GO HICKORY” banner. Hoosier Gym, open to the public at no charge, hosts about 80 basketball games each year, with team jerseys hung in the locker room.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO