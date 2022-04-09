ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McConnell is starting Saturday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis to Declare for NBA Draft, Keep College Option Open

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer the past three seasons, announced on Sunday that he is entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but his keeping his college options open if he decides not to turn pro. Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 junior from Greenwood, Ind., who was Mr....
NBA
WTHR

Former IU star among 7 players drafted by Indiana Fever Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever got a big jump on rebuilding their roster with seven picks in Monday's WNBA draft in New York. Indiana had seven picks in the three-round draft, including four in the first 10 selections. They used two of those picks to take Baylor teammates NaLyssa Smith, who was the second pick of the draft, and Queen Egbo, who was picked at 10.
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”. On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.
WNDU

Indiana Fever picks four players in first round of WNBA Draft

Local high school baseball & softball highlights & scores - Monday, April 11. The weather was finally cooperative here in Michiana, allowing local high school baseball and softball games to take place Monday. Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. When officers arrived, they...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
