New England Aquarium Veterinarian Flies To Mississippi For Sea Turtle Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) — When a sea turtle needs an emergency lung biopsy, who do you call? A specialist from New England Aquarium!

A turtle named Fog in Mississippi needed specialized care so Dr. Charles Innis flew down to assist with the surgery.

Dr. Innis is familiar with Fog because the turtle was originally found stranded on a Cape Cod beach in 2020.

Fog will now be in rehab. Doctors hope he’ll be set free in the Mississippi Sound in the coming weeks.