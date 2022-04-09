ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after authorities said she caused “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” in a state that has the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S.

It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or whether she helped someone else get an abortion.

Herrera was arrested Thursday and remained jailed Saturday on a $500,000 bond in the Starr County jail in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border, sheriff's Maj. Carlos Delgado said in a statement.

“Herrera was arrested and served with an indictment on the charge of Murder after Herrera did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” Delgado said.

Delgado did not say under what law Herrera has been charged. He said no other information will be released until at least Monday because the case remains under investigation.

Texas law exempts her from a criminal homicide charge for aborting her own pregnancy, University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck told The Associated Press.

“(Homicide) doesn’t apply to the murder of an unborn child if the conduct charged is ‘conduct committed by the mother of the unborn child,’” Vladeck said.

A 2021 state law that bans abortions in Texas for women who are as early as six weeks pregnant has sharply curtailed the number of abortions in the state. The law leaves enforcement to private citizens who can sue doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

The woman receiving the abortion is exempted from the law.

However, some states still have laws that criminalize self-induced abortions "and there have been a handful of prosecutions here and there over the years," Vladeck said.

“It is murder in Texas to take steps that terminate a fetus, but when a medical provider does it, it can’t be prosecuted" due to U.S. Supreme Court rulings upholding the constitutionality of abortion, Vladeck said.

Lynn Paltrow, the executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women also noted the state law exemption.

“What’s a little mysterious in this case is, what crime has this woman been charged with?" Paltrow said. “There is no statute in Texas that, even on its face, authorizes the arrest of a woman for a self-managed abortion.”

Another Texas law prohibits doctors and clinics from prescribing abortion-inducing medications after the seventh week of pregnancy and prohibits delivery of the pills by mail.

Medication abortions are not considered self-induced under federal Food and Drug Administration regulations, Vladeck said.

“You can only receive the medication under medical supervision,” according to Vladeck. “I realize this sounds weird because you are taking the pill yourself, but it is under a providers’ at least theoretical care.”

In Rio Grande City on Saturday the abortion rights group Frontera Fund called for Herrera's release.

“We don’t yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event," said Rockie Gonzales, founder and board chair of of the organization.

"What we do know is that criminalizing pregnant people’s choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people’s autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent,” Gonzalez said.

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, Texas State Director for Policy and Advocacy for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, said in a statement that abortion should be available on the woman's own terms where she feels most comfortable.

"Allowing criminal law to be used against people who have ended their own pregnancies serves no reasonable state purpose, but may cause great harm to young people, people with lower incomes, and communities of color, who are most likely to encounter or be reported to law enforcement,” Peña said.

Miller reported from Oklahoma City and Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press reporter Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.

cheese lover
3d ago

In the state of Texas alone there is around 30,000 children in the foster system, 3,800 up for adoption in Texas. 100 children died while in the Texas Foster Care System as well as Texas is currently having a Foster Care crisis while loosing funding. There are over 400k children up for adoption in the United States and yet Texas wants to charge women with murder when abortion is chosen.. I personally pro choice even tho abortion is not for me and this is cause what someone else chooses to do with their body. Personally tho I feel Texas needs to stop trying to control abortions until they get their own foster system fixed and there is no children up for adoption.

Jody Sheridan
3d ago

If the fetus is a life, next they'll be locking up women with drug addictions, reckless behaviors, being victims of domestic violence, etc… to protect the fetus. But how many children live in poverty, neglect and abuse? These laws only care about the fetus, not the child. We must fight!!!

Rochelle Bailey
3d ago

totally ridiculous. no one should have control over a woman's reproduction. there are too many abandoned babies,and babies found dead. the foster system is over run. This is just the beginning,and it will only get worse. it's better for a woman to have a safe abortion,then women being forced to drastic measures. do you think forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy is going to magically want it? watch how many babies get surrendered in hospitals,etc.

CBS DFW

Despite questions and pleas for mercy, Melissa Lucio's execution looms closer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite questions about the murder conviction and pleas for mercy, there's no sign anything will stop the execution of the first Hispanic female in Texas.Human rights organizations like Amnesty International are among many groups applying pressure on the state to reconsider this scheduled execution, but perhaps the most powerful of the voices calling for Melissa Lucio's life to be spared comes from her oldest son John. "I feel scared. I felt extremely scared. I still am a little bit nervous." John Lucio is talking about the the 18 days between now and the execution date set for his...
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
