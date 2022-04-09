ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No Convictions in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor

By Chris Maslen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury’s decision not to convict any of the four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is further evidence of the political polarization...

Comments / 31

Beth Meyer
2d ago

Was a sham from the beginning! Whitmer wanted the attention and it had to hurt the republicans above everything! She has to go!

25
Cody Shepard
2d ago

Never should have been charged. WITLESS WHITMORE should be paying back all that money to them and the taxpayers out of her own pocket!!!

8
all4peace
2d ago

As it should be! Now let’s have a Jan 6th circus for the FBI and ATF agents involved!

26
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer submits signatures for reelection

Believe it or not, midterm elections are right around the corner, and Michigan voters are getting ready to choose their governor. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she and her Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist submitted their signatures needed to appear on the ballot for reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election. The gov. reportedly collected double the require signatures from all counties in Michigan.
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
