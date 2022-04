The Edmonton Oilers were wildly inconsistent at times this season. But despite all the turmoil, they find themselves in second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers can thank their lucky stars that their division is not as strong as some of the others in the league, or they might find themselves in a much closer battle for a playoff berth. Nonetheless, the team is proving they are a resilient bunch and showing the reasons why they are good enough to be successful once the postseason begins.

