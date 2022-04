On this day in 2015, Oxford enjoyed double glory on a significant day for women’s rowing.For the first time in 88 years, the women’s crews competed on the same Tideway course as the men, and it was dark blue which held sway in emphatic style in both events.For double Olympic champion Caryn Davies, who stroked Oxford to a six-and-a-half length victory over the Putney to Mortlake course, it proved a memorable – if painful – experience.The 32-year-old MBA student said afterwards: “That’s the toughest race I’ve ever rowed. You’re pretty much going at an Olympic 2k off the start –...

