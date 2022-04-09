ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Saw mill catches fire in Morehead

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370NW5_0f4SmNdQ00

A fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in Rowan County Saturday morning.

The Rowan County Fire Department Chief said it happened at a sawmill off KY 32, about three miles from Morehead.

They said no one was hurt.

It took crews about 10 hours to put out all the flames, and they were able to save the main area of the mill.

Mayor Laura White-Brown, City of Morehead

RFD will likely have to head back out at some point to mop up any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Farmers Fire Department, Route 377 Fire Department, Hayes Crossing Fire Department, and Elliottville Fire Department were also there. That's every fire department in Rowan County, according to RFD.

Comments / 0

