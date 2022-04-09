ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 02:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Todd; Tripp .DISCUSSION...Highs today will be in the 60s to lower 70s with minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25 percent. Winds will be southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph across southwest and south central South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Erath The following message is transmitted at the request of Erath County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Two wildfires are ongoing in Erath County that are prompting evacuations. Residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148 need to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. Any evacuees are asked to report to Bluff Dale High School when safe to do so. A second fire is ongoing northwest of the town of Huckaby. Residents located near County Road 114 and County Road 117 are asked to evacuate the area.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Washington Parish, southeastern Walthall and northwestern Pearl River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bogalusa, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Varnado and Angie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 17 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CHOCTAW...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 621 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Pennington to 4 miles northwest of Millry, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Butler, Lisman, Silas, Pennington, Gilbertown and Toxey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Warns of Blowing Dust, Gusty Winds & Extreme Wildfire Danger Thursday

SAN ANGELO – A frontal boundary will move across West Texas around midday Thursday shifting the winds to the West and rapidly increasing which will cause blowing dust and extreme wildfire danger across the area.   Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued two alerts; a Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire conditions and a Wind Advisory for gusty, high winds and blowing dust.   The Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 9 p.m.  West winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with frequent gusts above 45 mph.  Gusty winds will blow…
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton .DISCUSSION Forecast soundings this morning continue to show mixing quickly overtaking the stout low level inversion by early to mid this afternoon, pulling the warmer and drier air down. As was mentioned in the previous discussion, winds through and above the mixed layer is likely to mix down south to southwesterly gusts around 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph if mixing is more efficient west of I-29. RAP/HRRR models continue to be the driest; however, the NAM and GFS have both trended a bit more in this direction. Continued to trend in the forecast on the drier side, leading to minimum humidity values from 15-30% across the forecast area, with the lowest values mostly along and west of I-29. Thus, have maintained the previously issued Red Flag Warning and resolved the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning as well. There remains some uncertainty in timing correlation of the lowest humidity and the strongest winds but dry antecedent conditions and the potential for more efficient mixing are enough to overcome this uncertainty. Additionally, will monitor areas to the north and east of the currently issued headlines, should winds outperform forecast or humidity values drop more than anticipated. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Exercise caution during off road use of your vehicle as the catalytic converter can start wildfires. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hemphill, Lipscomb and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013 014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027 028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...For both days, the late morning through the early evening hours. * Winds...For today, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. For Wednesday, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...For today, as low as 10 to 15 percent. For Wednesday, as low as 13 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

