Dickinson County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY A prolonged period of wintry mixed precipitation will slowly spread from west to east across Upper Michigan tonight into Tuesday and will linger across the area into Thursday. Expect a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain to develop late tonight and then persist into Wednesday morning. Around one-quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible late tonight into Wednesday morning over portions of west and central Upper Michigan with localized amounts up to half inch possible. Mixed precipitation will transition to mostly wet snow on Wednesday over the west half with several inches of snow accumulation possible into Thursday morning. A mix of freezing rain and snow will continue to linger over the east half Wednesday into Thursday. The expected mix of snow and ice accumulation will make area roads very treacherous, especially late Tuesday into early Thursday. If you must travel during this time period be prepared to slow down and exercise caution as roads will be very slippery. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecast updates and statements on this winter weather event.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow tonight will change to mostly wet, dense snow late tonight and Wednesday. The snow may be heavy at times late tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The ice accumulation followed by wet snow may result in sporadic power outages and some tree damage late tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect hazardous travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Dickinson, Southern Houghton and Iron Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
County
Dickinson County, KS
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Erath The following message is transmitted at the request of Erath County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Two wildfires are ongoing in Erath County that are prompting evacuations. Residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148 need to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. Any evacuees are asked to report to Bluff Dale High School when safe to do so. A second fire is ongoing northwest of the town of Huckaby. Residents located near County Road 114 and County Road 117 are asked to evacuate the area.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 Expires: 2022-03-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD ACROSS PARTS OF GUAM FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WIND...Sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 to 60 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Very little rainfall is expected today, allowing for sustained drier conditions. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Depite the wet period model guidance indicates a drying trend later in the week, so the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 14 and 22 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and fog lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog and areas of freezing fog. * WHERE...Dickinson and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick untreated surfaces are possible due to areas of freezing fog creating a glaze of ice.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Warns of Blowing Dust, Gusty Winds & Extreme Wildfire Danger Thursday

SAN ANGELO – A frontal boundary will move across West Texas around midday Thursday shifting the winds to the West and rapidly increasing which will cause blowing dust and extreme wildfire danger across the area.   Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued two alerts; a Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire conditions and a Wind Advisory for gusty, high winds and blowing dust.   The Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 9 p.m.  West winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with frequent gusts above 45 mph.  Gusty winds will blow…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon across the Concho Valley as dry conditions will combine with gusty south winds.  On Sunday, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon for the entire Concho Valley as South winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to over 35…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
PIEDMONT, SC

Community Policy