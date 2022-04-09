Extreme Fire Danger issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 17 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
