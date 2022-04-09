Extreme Fire Danger issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 17:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Guam STRONG DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD ACROSS PARTS OF GUAM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 001 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 001 The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 5 PM ChST this afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 5 PM ChST this afternoon through late Tuesday night. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 to 60 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Very little rainfall is expected for the next several days, allowing for sustained drier conditions.

