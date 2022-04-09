ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Cloud by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 17:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Guam STRONG DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD ACROSS PARTS OF GUAM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 001 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 001 The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 5 PM ChST this afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 5 PM ChST this afternoon through late Tuesday night. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 to 60 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Very little rainfall is expected for the next several days, allowing for sustained drier conditions.
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 020, AND 034 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 020, and 034. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Irion The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas A&M Forest Service. A large wildfire is spreading east toward Barnhart. People in and around Barnhart should follow the advice of local authorities. Do not attempt to fight the fire yourselves. For more information tune to local radio and TV.
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ210 Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 17 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A brief period of wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will lead to reduced visibility and difficult travel. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on poor visibility with the potential for slick roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong winds to the fire zones. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon across the Concho Valley as dry conditions will combine with gusty south winds.  On Sunday, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon for the entire Concho Valley as South winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to over 35…
