Nebraska Spring Game And Baseball Thread!

You’ve got your Nebraska football spring game at 1:00 pm. Todd and I will be at Memorial Stadium today, then heading over to Haymarket Park for some baseball vs Rutgers. Nebraska’s Spring Game will be on BTN at 1:00 pm. Larry Punteney, Damon Benning and Meghan McKeown...
Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.
College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
For a while now, five-star quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly been considering just Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, a new school might be entering the mix. According to a report, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class took a surprise visit to the University...
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday could bring severe weather to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. After spotty drizzle to open the day, temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s as a warm front lifts through. Thunderstorms are expected to follow in the evening. The Omaha metro area could see...
There are a lot of coaches that are expected to be under the spotlight this season. One of the biggest ones looks to be Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He’s been with the Aggies for four seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 8-4 finish. In 2020, the Aggies...
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Kansas football completed its spring practices on Saturday afternoon with its Spring Game in front of a few thousand fans at Booth Memorial Stadium. Here are three observations from the team’s workout:. 1. Growing up. Two of the most encouraging performances Saturday came from guys who were with KU...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was picture-perfect baseball weather as the Kearney Bearcats hosted the Hastings Tigers on Monday at Memorial Field. In the top of the second, Brady Hamburger got things going for the Tigers, knocking one into left field. Kole Throckmorton was a key player for Kearney, responding and giving the Bearcats the lead in the early going.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska suffered a 19-1 setback in the series finale vs. Rutgers at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers (12-18, 4-5 Big Ten) had one run on two hits and an error, while the Scarlet Knights (25-6, 8-1 Big Ten) totaled 19 runs on 19 hits. Dawson...
There was a train of thought after last week’s sweep of Ohio State that maybe the Nebraska baseball team had finally found something, finally lit a spark to turn around a disappointing season just in time to face the Big Ten’s first-place team. Instead, the weekend started with...
University of Kansas fans are still celebrating a week after the men’s basketball National Championship win. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga was there. A sea of blue and red filled Massachusetts Street as thousands of fans came to celebrate the Jayhawks’ National Championship win. Players paraded through downtown Lawrence Sunday. The crowd was full of students and alumni from KU. Peter Campbell, a current student, was perched on his friend's shoulders fighting for a view of the parade. He said he watched the game Monday and didn’t expect the Jayhawks to win. “So then, when we won I didn’t really, I didn’t believe that it had happened. And then it was just kind of a mob move to Mass Street, it was pretty crazy.” Campbell said he was 8-years-old in 2008, when KU last won the NCAA championship, so it meant a lot to celebrate a win as a college student now.
Rochester, N.Y. - The Nebraska bowling team ended its season at the Rochester Regional with a 2-2 record as the Huskers won their third match against Wilmington but fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in the championship match. NU started the day off with a rematch against Wilmington, winning 2-0. Continuing yesterday's...
The Northwest boys soccer had its opportunities. The Class B No. 4 Vikings had seven shots on goals compared to Columbus Scotus’ five and missed shots either high or straight to the Shamrocks goalkeeper. That led to a 1-0 loss to the No. 6 Shamrocks Monday at Northwest High...
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
Wichita tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to Kansas State Sunday night on Twitter. The Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School star broke a three month commitment drought for K-State, picking the Wildcats over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas, California and Liberty. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect...
Kansas State picked up a big in-state recruiting victory on Sunday night when three-star tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to the Wildcats via social media.
Anciaux, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Wichita's Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State, among others, including...
Comments / 0