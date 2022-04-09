ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has brushed aside Getafe 2-0 to restore its 12-point lead of the Spanish league. Next it will host...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders - something only one side (Barcelona) have done...
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca. Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, despite...
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
FOX Sports

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
Yardbarker

De Ligt admits Juventus had another poor start against Cagliari

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juventus’ equaliser in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night and he admits it was another game in which they made a poor start. The Dutchman has become a mainstay in this Juve team and he partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Bianconeri defence for the game.
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
