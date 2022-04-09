Steve Evans off the mark as Stevenage manager

Steve Evans claimed his first victory as Stevenage manager at the third attempt as his side boosted their League Two survival hopes with a 2-0 win at Colchester.

Jamie Reid and Luke Norris scored either side of half-time and Boro held on despite the latter seeing red with six minutes to go.

Boro remain in the League Two relegation zone after their first win since January, but are now level on points with both Oldham and Barrow.

Colchester went close early on when Noah Chilvers fired straight at Christy Pym while Alan Judge’s first-time effort flew over the bar.

Home captain Luke Chambers headed wide from Judge’s corner at the far post while Jake Taylor’s low deflected strike sailed just wide for Stevenage.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute of added time before the break.

Reid followed up on the line to score after Taylor’s curled deflected effort sailed past Shamal George, who seconds earlier had made a fine save to deny Arthur Read.

And Stevenage doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half through former Colchester striker Norris, who headed in unmarked from close range after Ben Coker had nodded into his path.

Norris was sent off with six minutes remaining after receiving a second caution for a foul on Brendan Wiredu but Stevenage claimed victory.

