ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Steve Evans off the mark as Stevenage manager

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt1NW_0f4Sl4uf00

Steve Evans claimed his first victory as Stevenage manager at the third attempt as his side boosted their League Two survival hopes with a 2-0 win at Colchester.

Jamie Reid and Luke Norris scored either side of half-time and Boro held on despite the latter seeing red with six minutes to go.

Boro remain in the League Two relegation zone after their first win since January, but are now level on points with both Oldham and Barrow.

Colchester went close early on when Noah Chilvers fired straight at Christy Pym while Alan Judge’s first-time effort flew over the bar.

Home captain Luke Chambers headed wide from Judge’s corner at the far post while Jake Taylor’s low deflected strike sailed just wide for Stevenage.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute of added time before the break.

Reid followed up on the line to score after Taylor’s curled deflected effort sailed past Shamal George, who seconds earlier had made a fine save to deny Arthur Read.

And Stevenage doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half through former Colchester striker Norris, who headed in unmarked from close range after Ben Coker had nodded into his path.

Norris was sent off with six minutes remaining after receiving a second caution for a foul on Brendan Wiredu but Stevenage claimed victory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Timothee Dieng a doubt for Exeter’s clash with Stevenage

Timothee Dieng is touch-and-go for Exeter this weekend as they welcome Stevenage to St James Park for their Sky Bet League Two fixture. Dieng was forced off late on in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham because of a hamstring complaint, which sidelined him for the goalless draw at Port Vale in midweek, and he is once again a doubt.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Chilvers
Person
Jamie Reid
Person
Shamal George
Person
Luke Norris
Person
Luke Chambers
Person
Christy Pym
Person
Ben Coker
newschain

Ryan Fraser backed to win over Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has backed Ryan Fraser to win over Scotland manager Steve Clarke after the winger was omitted for this month’s friendly double header. The 28-year-old irked the national team boss when he withdrew from the squad for last November’s World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark but was subsequently pictured training with his club.
SPORTS
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Two
newschain

Kemar Roofe hits hat-trick as Rangers hammer St Mirren

Kemar Roofe bagged his first Rangers hat-trick in a 4-0 win at St Mirren to reduce the gap behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic to six points. The 29-year-old Gers striker headed the Light Blues in front before two minutes had elapsed and then nodded in a second in four added minutes at the end of the first half, by which time boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst had lost John Lundstram and Filip Helander to injury.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tommy Robinson summonsed to face contempt of court proceedings

Tommy Robinson has been summonsed to court to face contempt proceedings after he failed to attend the High Court for questioning over his finances. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian teenager last year.
POLITICS
newschain

Mullins leaves it late on day one but off the mark with Stattler

Willie Mullins got off the mark for the Cheltenham 2022 Festival when Stattler ran out a clear-cut winner of the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase. It was quick compensation after hot favourite Gaelic Warrior had been agonisingly beaten a short head in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Coventry stun runaway Championship leaders Fulham

Runaway Championship leaders Fulham’s promotion push was halted as Coventry won 3-1 at Craven Cottage. Victory for the Cottagers would have left them needing one more win to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. But goals from Michael Rose and Viktor Gyokeres put Coventry 2-0 ahead at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tom Lawrence: Wales should recall Derby County captain, says Wayne Rooney

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says Wales boss Robert Page needs to "get over" his "history" with Tom Lawrence and recall the Rams captain. Lawrence has impressed with 11 goals this season despite Derby's fading hopes of avoiding relegation in the Championship. But the 28-year-old forward has not played for...
SOCCER
BBC

Norwich v Burnley - confirmed team news

One change for Norwich for this must-win relegation scrap. Billy Gilmour, who started the 0-0 draw with Brighton last weekend, is not involved due to illness. That paves the way for midfielder Kieran Dowell to make his fifth Premier League start of the season. Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy