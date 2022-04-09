ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Solihull see off Barnet to maintain promotion push

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7XyO_0f4Skx2e00

Solihull Moors maintained their National League promotion push with a 2-0 win at Barnet.

Solihull led at the break through Andrew Dallas and sealed all the points in the closing stages thanks to Barnet defender Ben Richards-Everton’s own goal.

Dallas turned home a rebound to give Solihull an early lead after Ryan Barnett’s shot was dropped by Barnet goalkeeper Jake Askew.

Barnet had the ball in the net just before half-time, but Ephron Mason-Clark’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Solihull added a late second when Richards-Everton headed Barnett’s cross into his own net and extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Barnet maintain strong form with win at Maidenhead

Two second-half goals gave Barnet their third win in four National League games, with a 2-1 victory at Maidenhead. Adam Marriott opened the scoring in the 61st minute at York Road, rounding off a good move which also involved Ephron Mason-Clark and Wes Fonguck. Barnet’s lead was doubled 12 minutes...
SOCCER
newschain

Ephron Mason-Clark goal earns Barnet victory over Boreham Wood

Struggling Barnet dealt a further blow to Boreham Wood’s National League play-off prospects with a 1-0 win at The Hive. Ephron Mason-Clark pounced on a defensive mix-up to grab the only goal after 13 minutes and leave the visitors still searching for their first win since the end of their FA Cup heroics.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Barnett
newschain

Posh climb off the bottom and dent QPR’s promotion hopes

Peterborough climbed off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table with a stunning 3-1 victory at play-off chasing QPR. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored two of their goals – one of them from the penalty spot – and Jack Marriott’s stunning strike sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, after Luke Amos had given the hosts the lead.
SOCCER
newschain

Plymouth maintain promotion charge with sixth straight win

Plymouth consolidated their play-off place with a sixth Sky Bet League One win on the spin – a 2-0 victory at home to Cheltenham. Niall Ennis scored a superb 14th-minute opener, drilling in a low shot from the far side of the penalty box in off the far post past diving goalkeeper Owen Evans.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Own Goal#Solihull Moors#National League
newschain

Under-21 boss Lee Carsley urges England to maintain push

England Under-21 boss Lee Carlsey vowed to keep attacking and wants more from his Young Lions despite a 4-1 win over Andorra. Folarin Balogun, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon eased the Young Lions to victory and ensured they made it 50 European qualification games unbeaten. Albert Rosas pulled...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
newschain

Coventry stun runaway Championship leaders Fulham

Runaway Championship leaders Fulham’s promotion push was halted as Coventry won 3-1 at Craven Cottage. Victory for the Cottagers would have left them needing one more win to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. But goals from Michael Rose and Viktor Gyokeres put Coventry 2-0 ahead at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy