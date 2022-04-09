Solihull see off Barnet to maintain promotion push
Solihull Moors maintained their National League promotion push with a 2-0 win at Barnet.
Solihull led at the break through Andrew Dallas and sealed all the points in the closing stages thanks to Barnet defender Ben Richards-Everton’s own goal.
Dallas turned home a rebound to give Solihull an early lead after Ryan Barnett’s shot was dropped by Barnet goalkeeper Jake Askew.
Barnet had the ball in the net just before half-time, but Ephron Mason-Clark’s effort was ruled out for offside.
Solihull added a late second when Richards-Everton headed Barnett’s cross into his own net and extended their unbeaten run to six matches.
