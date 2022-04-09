ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5r21_0f4Skpyq00

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong were on target as Aldershot secured their first win since January with a narrow 2-1 National League victory at home to Boreham Wood.

Berkeley-Agyepong fired a brilliant finish into the bottom corner in the 74th minute after visiting forward Danilo Orsi had cancelled out Mikael Ndjoli’s first-half opener for Aldershot.

The Shots took a 22nd-minute lead when goalkeeper Ryan Hall brilliantly picked out Ndjoli direct from his goal-kick and the forward held off his man before applying a well-taken finish.

Boreham Wood levelled when a long throw fell to Orsi, whose deflected shot found the back of the net on the hour mark, but Berkeley-Agyepong’s late effort snapped Aldershot’s nine-game winless run.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ephron Mason-Clark goal earns Barnet victory over Boreham Wood

Struggling Barnet dealt a further blow to Boreham Wood’s National League play-off prospects with a 1-0 win at The Hive. Ephron Mason-Clark pounced on a defensive mix-up to grab the only goal after 13 minutes and leave the visitors still searching for their first win since the end of their FA Cup heroics.
SOCCER
newschain

Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate

Boreham Wood and Grimsby were forced to share the spoils with a 0-0 draw at Meadow Park. The Wood are now without a win in four games and drop to sixth, while Grimsby slip down just outside of the National League play-off places. John McAtee had an early strike for...
SOCCER
newschain

Torquay rout Aldershot in National League

Torquay turned on the style as they ran out 4-0 winners over Aldershot in the Vanarama National League. Their opening three goals came in an 11-minute spell in the first half after Dean Moxey headed them ahead on 13 minutes. Stephen Wearne doubled the lead three minutes later and Bradley...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikael Ndjoli
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boreham#Aldershot Edge#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Coventry stun runaway Championship leaders Fulham

Runaway Championship leaders Fulham’s promotion push was halted as Coventry won 3-1 at Craven Cottage. Victory for the Cottagers would have left them needing one more win to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. But goals from Michael Rose and Viktor Gyokeres put Coventry 2-0 ahead at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kenny Shiels: World Cup qualification ‘out of the equation’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Women manager Kenny Shiels has conceded defeat in the quest to make it to next year’s World Cup ahead of taking on free-scoring England. The Green and White Army retain a miniscule chance of overhauling the Lionesses at the top of Group D but are just three points behind second-placed Austria in the battle for a play-off spot with three games to go.
SPORTS
newschain

James Anderson still struggling to come to terms with England omission

James Anderson is still struggling to make sense of his omission from the Test side and says he has had no communication from the England camp. England’s record wicket-taker was left out of the West Indies series last month, alongside long-term opening partner Stuart Broad, after their 4-0 Ashes defeat – with interim director of cricket Andrew Strauss suggesting it was an opportunity for the team to develop.
SPORTS
newschain

Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the second round of fixtures after the split in a match that could see the table-topping Hoops crowned cinch Premiership champions. The SPFL released the post-split fixtures on Monday, with the two Glasgow sides scheduled to meet at Parkhead on Sunday May 1. With...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy