The band Candlebox got its start in the 1990s, long before the drummer who will join them on stage in their Dallas show on Saturday was born. 'I was scrolling through one day," Candlebox lead vocalist Kevin Martin said, describing how he stumbled on 11-year-old drummer Austin Arbelaez's Instagram feed. "I just ended up going in a rabbit hole with everything he was doing. I started out as a drummer when I was 10-years old as well. I was just totally inspired by his playing."

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO