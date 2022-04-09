ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shaun Whalley leaves it late to earn point for Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOaWC_0f4SkOaZ00

Substitute Shaun Whalley scored a stunning 85th-minute equaliser to snatch Shrewsbury a point from a 1-1 draw against 10-man Ipswich in a fiery Sky Bet League One clash.

James Norwood put the visitors ahead with his sixth-goal of the season after six minutes before team-mate Cameron Burgess was shown a second yellow card on 75 minutes.

That moment swung the momentum and Whalley spectacularly picked out the far corner from 25 yards.

Just five minutes in, Marko Marosi made a sensational save to keep out Conor Chaplin’s header but Norwood made no mistake one minute later – glancing Janoi Donacien’s cross into the far corner.

Shortly after – in a bizarre turn of events – play was halted as one of the linesmen suffered a leg injury and he had to be eventually replaced with the fourth official Lisa Rashid.

Ipswich were in control of the game until Burgess’ clumsy tackle on Marosi saw the defender sent off and Steve Cotterill’s men took advantage.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Norwood
Person
Steve Cotterill
Person
Cameron Burgess
Person
Conor Chaplin
Person
Shaun Whalley
Person
Janoi Donacien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrewsbury
