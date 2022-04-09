ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Late Padraig Amond earns Exeter late victory at Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6apo_0f4SkDsa00

Padraig Amond netted a dramatic 89th-minute winner as Exeter beat Carlisle 1-0 to boost their automatic promotion hopes.

The Grecians looked destined to be frustrated on their travels to Brunton Park, but Newport loan ace Amond pounced to clinch a victory at the death.

Amond’s late winner – his first goal since 7th December – stopped Matt Taylor’s side from slipping to third in the table.

And the three points could prove huge in the battle for the title with just six games remaining.

Leaders Forest Green were frustrated in a 1-1 home draw with Hartlepool, which saw Taylor’s ambitious side cut the gap to just five points at the summit.

Irishman Amond’s close-range header did the damage after the visitors had struggled to find a breakthrough on their long trip north.

Jevani Brown fired high and wide and Pierce Sweeney shot over as the Grecians started with real purpose.

Timothee Dieng wasted a string of chances and was also thwarted by home shot-stopper Mark Howard, but Taylor’s team just could not find the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson kept the visitors in the contest with a fine save with 16 minutes remaining, thwarting Kelvin Mellor from distance.

And that save proved crucial as it allowed Amond to land the knockout blow just before the final whistle.

Comments / 0

