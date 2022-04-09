Accrington hit back to earn last-gasp win at 10-man Fleetwood

Ten-man Fleetwood went down 2-1 at home to Accrington to remain in relegation danger.

The hosts had goalkeeper Alex Cairns sent off late on for handling outside the box, after which Michael Nottingham headed home Sean McConville’s stoppage-time corner to hand the visitors the points.

Defeat left Fleetwood with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Stanley went close early on when Tommy Leigh’s close-range effort was smartly saved by Alex Cairns.

Colby Bishop then found space in the Fleetwood box before smashing an angled strike just off target.

At the other end Anthony Pilkington beat Stanley keeper Toby Savin to a hopeful ball forward before rolling a shot a couple of feet wide.

Fleetwood took the lead in added time at the end of the first half when Ellis Harrison rose to head home Dan Batty’s in-swinging corner.

Stanley’s John O’Sullivan drove a low shot inches past a post soon after the restart before Harrison was thwarted by a goal-line clearance from defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Stanley levelled when McConville side-footed home after Leigh’s long throw was not cleared.

Five minutes from time Cairns was sent off after handling McConville’s ball forward outside his area and worse was to come for Fleetwood as Nottingham completed the Accrington comeback.

