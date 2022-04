Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car accident, reports say.“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”Haskins was 24 years old. According to the Associated Press, the young quarterback died after being struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway.“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Indiana Miranda told AP. She did...

