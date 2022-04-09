ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Bowyer full of praise for ‘immense’ matchwinner Matt Smith

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIGUT_0f4SjnQP00

Gary Bowyer felt striker Matt Smith was the difference as Salford got their play-off push back on track with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Harrogate.

Smith scored both goals – a close-range header and a smart finish on the turn within five second-half minutes.

Harrogate also lost goalkeeper Mark Oxley and were left to rue their own missed chances as Bowyer’s side moved back to within a point of the top seven.

“I think it was important that we bounced back from the disappointment of losing in midweek to Port Vale,” said Bowyer.

“We freshened it up and I was delighted with Luke Bolton on his first start and his pace caused a lot of problems.

“We were huffing and puffing a bit without really hurting them, they got in once or twice, we asked them to up it and they produced that.

“Matt Smith has been immense both on and off the pitch. The respect he has and how he behaves with the younger players, he’s a fantastic bloke, passing on his experience but he is producing on the pitch as well.

“They were two wonderful goals, the first one trademark where Ryan Watson did brilliantly, and then the second one was not trademark – he will feel that tomorrow morning but he’s buzzing in there and rightly so.

“I don’t mind talking about the play-offs, but it’s all about the next game. You would rather have something to play for and we are chasing and chasing.

“We can’t look forward that far, it is all about the next game, but we are down to the last five now and we will see where we are.”

Town boss Simon Weaver felt his side deserved more.

“We are just on a run where we need a bit of the rub of the green, but we have to keep working hard. I said to the players there is no big rollicking after the game, we will reflect properly on Monday after the dust has settled.

“I think for the majority of the game we played very well, should have been more ruthless, but it is sharpening us up for what we need for the rest of the season.

“On another day we could have scored four or five at least, but it wasn’t our day.

“We are so close in these games. We have no divine right to think we can come to this club, certainly in the league, and walk through them because it is run entirely differently and I think everyone knows it.

“We created plenty of chances and just two moments have cost us again and that has been the frustration.

“The table doesn’t lie and we have conceded too many soft goals this year. Everybody has to look at themselves, but we will keep on fighting and scrapping to turn the form book around.

“All of our players are fighting for this club and we know we need to improve.”

