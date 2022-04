WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we saw it play out with the last election here in Wichita County, redistricting and new voting equipment forced some later results than usual. But many didn’t see the work going on behind the scenes, as members of the Wichita County Republican and Democratic parties pitched in about 30 hours […]

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO