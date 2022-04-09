ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crewe relegated from League One following defeat at Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Crewe became the first team in English football’s top four divisions to be relegated after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster.

David Artell’s side arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium knowing only a win would keep their League One status alive.

But captain Tommy Rowe ended Doncaster’s run of five games without a goal when he drilled in a low effort from the edge of the area after 10 minutes.

Josh Martin and John Bostock both had chances for Rovers before Crewe finished the half the stronger, with Rekeem Harper hitting a post and Chris Long firing narrowly over.

But Rovers doubled their advantage after 47 minutes when Josh Martin collected a loose ball in the box and drilled a shot high into the net.

Aidan Barlow was denied following a trio of attempts as Rovers threatened to extend their lead.

Harper then drew a good save from Jonathan Mitchell with Crewe’s best individual effort.

But their stay in League One was ended after two seasons as Doncaster boosted their faint survival hopes with victory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
