ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy taken into custody Saturday, facing several charges

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy is in custody Saturday morning following “an...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 10

Bob Jones
2d ago

another Trump term deputy Republican caught breaking the law that they thought they were above and were allowed to do so! prosecute to the full extent of the law and put an extra 5% punishment on there for being a person of trust!

Reply(4)
2
Related
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Sheriff’s Deputy Accepts Apology From 18-Year-Old Woman Who Posted Viral Video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy caught in the middle of a controversial video says he’s “disappointed” in an 18-year-old woman who lied about getting out of a DUI ticket. The young woman posted the video on social media, and it quickly went viral on Monday. “I’m extremely disappointed. I expect better. It was selfish, but I’m not mad at her. Just disappointed,” Deputy Tyler Stahl said. “It’s kind of frustrating. My goal with every single encounter is to be professional with everybody, courteous. I’m out there to educate and enforce, to make sure people are safer, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Teller County, CO
Teller County, CO
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Ventura County sheriff’s deputy fires on vehicle in Thousand Oaks

An investigation is underway after a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy fired on a vehicle in Thousand Oaks early Saturday morning. It happened around 5:05 a.m. on the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies initially responded to the area for a report of a catalytic converter theft. The shooting […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime. Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police) The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed. On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kktv#The Sheriff S Office
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KKTV

12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old boy was among four people shot in Colorado Springs on Saturday. 11 News spoke to family members of the boy, who wanted to remain anonymous, as the child fights for his life. The shooting happened Saturday evening on two streets near Chelton and Astrozon on the southeast side of the city. A total of four people, including the 12-year-old, were shot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Jessica Lee Matey Evans Identified As Woman Killed While Remembering Victim Of Earlier Fatal Crash

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The 39-year-old woman killed Saturday evening in southeast Windsor has been identified as Jessica Lee Matey Evans. Evans, of Gill, Colorado, was one of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene of the collision. (credit: CBS) Windsor police said Evans was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man killed in a crash at the location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street before gathering on the north side. (credit: CBS) A 23-year-old Greeley...
WINDSOR, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
9NEWS

Man who hit, dragged boy with SUV sentenced to 30 days

AURORA, Colo. — A man who hit and dragged an 11-year-old boy in Aurora with his SUV in June 2021 has been sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 days in jail. According to court records, Hector Eduardo Garcia pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge. Six other counts were dismissed.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy