Top Texas OL picks up Clemson offer on spring game visit

A top offensive line prospect from the Lone Star State picked up an offer from Clemson during his visit Saturday for the Orange & White Spring Game.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star Ian Reed announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter shortly before the spring game’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Death Valley.

Reed (6-6, 310) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 211 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Reed spoke with The Clemson Insider last month and said he had Clemson on his “recruiting wish list.”

“Clemson’s up there in my recruiting wish list and my college wish list too,” Reed said. “I’ve been watching Clemson before Dabo (Swinney) came in and started winning all those National Championships. I just really like how they’ve played and I really like how their culture’s set up.”

