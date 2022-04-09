ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

UK first as hidden camera captures wild white-tailed eagle egg hatching

By Katrine Bussey
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A hidden camera has captured the first live UK footage of a wild white-tailed eagle hatching.

Staff at RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy nature reserve in Perthshire, where the eaglet hatched, described it as being “such a special moment”.

It comes after eggs were first spotted in a nest being used by eagles Shona and Finn early in March.

The nest’s location remains secret, to avoid the birds being disturbed, but after both eagles took turns incubating the eggs and protecting them from the snow and recent storms, RSPB Scotland confirmed the first egg had hatched at 1943 on April 8.

A camera, which has been hidden in a stick three metres away from the nest to avoid disturbing the birds, captured the moment – with images of the eaglet emerging being beamed live to the Loch Garten Nature Centre in Abernethy.

Now to see that they’ve hatched their first chick is incredible. We feel so privileged to have been able to witness such a special moment.

Fergus Cumberland, RSPB Scotland

Fergus Cumberland, visitor experience manager for RSPB Scotland, said: “The response to the eagles from the public has been one of excitement and anticipation.

“The true character and personalities of these birds are on full display for the public to experience and it is a wonder to watch it all unfold.

“Now to see that they’ve hatched their first chick is incredible. We feel so privileged to have been able to witness such a special moment.”

Also known as sea eagles, white-tailed eagles are the UK’s largest bird of prey with a wingspan of 2.5 metres.

The birds became extinct in Scotland in 1918, but eagles from Scandinavia were reintroduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975.

Subsequent reintroductions in other parts of the country, as well as the birds naturally moving around the country, means there are now populations spread as far as Fife, Orkney and the north-west Highlands.

After hatching, white-tailed eagle chicks generally remain in the nest, being fed by their parents for approximately 12 weeks.

And after leaving the nest they remain close by and are dependent on their parents throughout the autumn, before seeking their own territory.

Jess Tomes, of RSPB Scotland, said: “The next two weeks are critical for this young eagle as they are unable to regulate their own body temperature for the first few days and are totally dependent on their parents to shelter them from the worst of a Cairngorms spring.

“It’ll be a very tense time for all watching but we welcome everybody to visit us at the Nature Centre and experience these incredible moments.”

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

British zoo announces rare dusky pademelon birth

April 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare baby dusky pademelon, a species sometimes known as a "miniature kangaroo" or "dusky wallaby." The Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, said zookeepers spotted the new baby when it started peeking out of its mother's pouch for the first time.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Tailed Eagle#Birds#Hatching#Eagles#Uk#Rspb Scotland#Abernethy Nature Reserve
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Relieved mother of Shayla Phillips says the four-year-old is fine but for scratches and bruises after the little girl went missing for two nights in remote bushland, as she thanks 'the whole of Tasmania'

A four-year-old Tasmanian girl found after spending two nights in remote bushland is well despite a few bruises, scratches and bites, her relieved mum says. Shayla Phillips was located about a kilometre from where she was last seen on the Tasman Peninsula, on Friday afternoon. About 100 people were involved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

Security Cameras Capture Images of Unexplained ‘Entities’

Most of us do not believe in ghosts or the supernatural. In fact, the residents of Louisiana have been found to be the most sceptical when it comes to "things that go bump in the night". Maybe it's the fact that the part of the world we live in is filled with real-life things that go bump in the night or perhaps it's the fact that we as Cajuns feel like we can get along with anybody, even ghosts or aliens or spirits from another dimension.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Spanish tourist board U-TURNS on its announcement that the country was opening up for unvaccinated Brits

The Spanish tourist board in London has spectacularly U-turned on its announcement yesterday morning that the country will open up to unvaccinated British holidaymakers. The board declared Spain would open up to all UK travellers - including the unvaccinated - with no restrictions, provided passengers could provide a negative pre-departure test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird family sets up home in photographer's bicycle

A family of robins has set up an unlikely new home in a bicycle in a photographer's garden. Sarita White, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, said the vintage bike was normally used as a prop in her wedding shoots. But last week she and her husband found five eggs, which have...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Lockdown star Louis back on screen after camera installed at new osprey nest

Lockdown sensation Louis the osprey has returned to Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber – settling on a nest with a newly installed camera.Woodland Trust Scotland has operated a nest camera each summer since 2017, and the footage became a hit during the first pandemic lockdown, clocking up 400,000 views.But Louis moved to a different nest last year, leaving fans unable to follow his progress, so technicians installed another camera at his most recent home to catch his every move. It looks like Louis the osprey has arrived at the second nest at...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy