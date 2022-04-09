Upworthy Weekly podcast: Americans Abroad, Monk Morning Advice, Aloha Alison

Which Upworthy stories are Alison and Tod talking about this week? A monk shares his advice for building a great morning routine. A news crew uncovers footage of an 11-year-old Prince and non-Americans are sharing how they can tell if someone is from the U.S.

Plus, Tod discusses his new health plan and Alison has a harrowing moment while on vacation in Hawaii.

