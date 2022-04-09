ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Grand National memes and reactions as Noble Yeats wins big race

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

For the first time in three years, crowds were back at the biggest horse racing event of the year as the Grand National took place at Aintree racecourse in what will go down as a historic event.

The biggest race in the sport, featuring 40 runners and riders, started without a hitch at 5:15 pm and it was Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, who managed to cross the finishing line first and claim the big prize.

It was 39-year-old Cohen's final ever race as a jockey and he couldn't have picked a grander way to bow out from the sport.

His horse Noble Yeats is a seven-year-old trained by Emmet Mullins, and managed to hold off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now to win at 50-1. Delta Work was third and Santini fourth.

Talking to ITV Racing, Waley-Cohen said: “It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.

“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”

Given the magnitude and the buzz of the occasion, Twitter was full of memes and jokes, especially due to the amount of betting involved, about the Grand National before and after the race. Here are some of our favourites.
















Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

