Green Bay, WI

Packers’ Mark Murphy Talks Aaron Rodgers Contract, Jordan Love Growth

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXniF_0f4SjB4v00

The Green Bay executive gave his thoughts on the starting quarterback’s new contract and the overall state of the quarterback room.

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Packers in 2022, but Green Bay will still employ Jordan Love as the team’s backup. Despite this being Love’s third season on the team, he has only started one game and thrown just 62 total pass attempts in the regular season.

However, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team still believes in Love, since the quarterback hasn’t played much in the NFL.

“We think he can be a good player, but we haven't seen enough,” he said in an interview with Tom Grossi . “So I think this preseason will be good for him.”

Murphy added they are OK with Love acclimating slowly to the league because the team doesn’t want to rush his development.

“Quarterback is a position that it’s not easy to step in right away and play at a high level. There have been a lot of examples of players that have played too soon and lose confidence,” he said.

For now, Rodgers remains the Packers quarterback after agreeing to a four-year, $200 million extension with the team. That made him the highest paid player in NFL history and kept him in Green Bay despite questions of whether he wanted out.

Even though the deal is for multiple years, Murphy said the team doesn’t view it like that.

“Aaron is still playing at a high level and he said he wants to keep playing, but I think it's probably a year by year thing now,” he said.

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards since the Packers drafted Love in 2020, and remains one of the best players in the league. But even though Rodgers is playing well, and Love has not thus far in his career, the Packers do not regret trading up to take Love two years ago.

“I know that the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people but that’s such an important position in our league,” Murphy said. “They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron.”

