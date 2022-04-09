Avian flu case confirmed in commercial flock in Barron County

Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock in Barron County.

The DATCP and USDA are working together to respond to the incident, and officials said the birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the virus.

This is the fourth domestic case of avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin this year. The first case was confirmed in Jefferson County last month.

Other cases were confirmed in Rock and Racine counties.

