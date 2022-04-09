ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston man indicted on drug, sex trafficking charges

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

According to officials, he allegedly permitted his sex trafficking victims to stay in and bring “dates” back to his tent on Mass and Cass.

A Boston man was indicted for allegedly running a drug and sex trafficking operation out of a tent on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to a statement on Friday from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Jonathan Vaughan, 35, also called “Ason,” was charged with cocaine distribution, two counts of transporting a person for prostitution purposes, and three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. He will appear in federal court on April 11.

“Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that inflicts immeasurable pain and trauma on victims and communities,” Rollins said. “Vaughan allegedly preyed on and exploited multiple vulnerable victims, by coercion and by force, to engage in sex acts for his own financial benefit. He profited off of people’s pain.”

According to the indictment, from June 2019 to October 2021, Vaughan reportedly forced and coerced three women into sex trafficking and transported two of the women to another state for prostitution. He was found with 15 bags of cocaine when he was arrested in October 2021.

“Vaughan is alleged to have used violence, threats, and drugs to coerce and control women, profiting financially by forcing them to perform sexual services for a fee and making it extremely difficult to escape,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations’ Boston Field Office.

According to court documents, Vaughan would target women specifically in Boston and Cape Cod. He reportedly preyed on women around Mass and Cass and Downtown Crossing, as well as on Facebook, according to the statement.

“My office is working diligently to address the harm inflicted by violent human traffickers while ensuring that victims of sexual exploitation have the supports and services they need and deserve,” Kevin R. Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney said. “These indictments represent what we can do on behalf of both survivors and our communities when we collaborate across agencies.”

According to the statement, Vaughan allegedly permitted his sex trafficking victims to stay in and bring “dates” back to his tent so long as he received the proceeds of the commercial sex acts.

According to court documents, Vaughan also brought his victims to hotels in locations such as Boston, Chelsea, Saugus, the Cape, as well as Queens and Manhattan, New York.

Vaughan, according to officials, is also alleged to have forced at least two of his victims to solicit themselves outdoors, by walking “the track” in areas such as Mass and Cass, Broadway in Chelsea, and in and around Times Square in Manhattan.

Dating back to at least 2019, Vaughan allegedly engaged in both physical and sexual violence against his victims to manipulate them and to assert power and control over them, according to the statement.

Vaughan allegedly called himself “Ason the Pimp” and had a tattoo across his chest that states: “Pimp or Die,” officials said.

The charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion provide for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to a million dollars.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this crime should contact [email protected].

If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, please visit polarisproject.org for information and resources.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Man serving life for killing wife found guilty of daughter’s 1995 homicide in CT

A jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his daughter in 1995, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Honsch, who is serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for killing his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his daughter’s homicide, according to New Britain States’ Attorney Brian Preleski.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WLOS.com

Man found with fentanyl, crack cocaine arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department officers and detectives arrested a man on multiple drug trafficking charges Thursday, March 17. Kesean Lamont Lindsey, 21, was involved in illegal drug activity, police say. He was arrested near the 300 block of Deaverview Road around 2 p.m. on March 17 and found to be in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine and oxycodone.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Drug Trafficking#Drugs
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teacher and student shot after gunman opens fire outside school in Boston, cops say

A gunman who opened fire outside a Massachusetts school, shooting a teacher and student, is on the loose, according to Boston police. Police said the shooting happened Tuesday, March 15, in the TechBoston Academy parking lot as the teacher and student were getting ready for a school event around 5:40 p.m., according to a news conference. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and no potential motives were specified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy