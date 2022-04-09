Man Stabbed in Loop Train Station, Attackers in Custody
A man was stabbed Friday night, after getting into a fight inside a CTA train station in the Loop. Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight...www.nbcchicago.com
A man was stabbed Friday night, after getting into a fight inside a CTA train station in the Loop. Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6