WATCH: SWAT drug raid caught on doorbell camera

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday April 8, IMPD, using a search warrant, forcefully entered a house on the 1600 block of Spann Avenue on suspicion of illegal drugs inside of the home.

A neighbor caught the SWAT entry on video on his Ring doorbell surveillance camera and released the clip on his Twitter page. Warning: The video contains explicit language.

Upon search, officers found suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several guns.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. We will update as we gather further information.

John Fairbait
2d ago

Tell me your Indy neighborhood is still being gentrified, without telling me your Indy neighborhood is still being gentrified...

