The Lada Niva Is an Old-School Russian 4×4

The Lada Niva is a 4×4 SUV that has been produced since 1977. It is known for its old-school characteristics and rugged capability. It has been built in a range of different configurations. And in 2020, it received some much-needed updates thanks to Lada taking over production of the Chevy Niva. While the Niva is not sold in the United States, it has been imported to a variety of countries, including Canada. And despite entering the 2022 model year, the Niva is still a simple 4×4 SUV, and that’s not a bad thing.

