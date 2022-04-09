ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, & Vince Staples Are On "Fire Emoji" This Week

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the City Girls and Fivio Foreign held down the top spot on our Fire Emoji playlist, but following a seriously loaded New Music Friday, they've passed the torch off to Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, and Vince Staples, who are just a few of the recording artists featured on our...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release Date

Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations. Pusha T...
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk "7220" Review

Lil Durk is playing the long game. Since his emergence in the early 2010s with projects like I’m Still A Hitta, his dedication and persistence have fueled his goal for longevity in hip-hop. He’s leaped through hurdles from his days with French Montana’s Coke Boyz, to inking his first major-label deal with Def Jam, which went awry after two albums. The transition from vanity label to major imprint can sometimes prove fruitful for artists, though that wasn’t the case. He parted ways with Def Jam and inked a deal with Alamo in search of a partner to help establish the OTF empire. The journey that turned Durk into an honorary Atlantan has taken him from the volatile circumstances of Chicago’s South Side to across the globe. However, at the core of his being is his hometown of Chicago.
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, Nigo + More

The world can be unreliable but one thing that will never let you down is HipHopDX giving you the best new singles each and every week. This edition of New Music Friday is loaded with hits, from the Billboard-ready “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj to the club raps of Fivio Foreign and Quavo on “MAGIC CITY.”
Complex

Lil Durk Teases Collaborative Album With Metro Boomin: ‘Nobody Safe’

After previously teasing its existence, Lil Durk and Metro Boomin are once again fueling the hype surrounding their forthcoming collaborative album. On Thursday, a fan on Twitter asked Metro Boomin whether he and Lil Durk still had plans to release the project. The Atlanta producer confirmed that the joint album is on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake Lil Durk Fools Fans, Swarmed By Crowd While Exiting Mall

Hip Hop loves finding people who resemble their favorite artists. It's common to see memes made about people who could be a famous person's doppelganger, and this time around, it's a Fake Lil Durk who has been capitalizing on his moment. We've previously reported on the Fake Drake making moves in Miami as he was photographed trying to make his way into nightclubs, and after going viral, it became a lucrative business for him. He ended up booking club appearances and was securing bags from one coast to the next, and according to sources, Drake was amused by it all and wanted his lookalike to stack up cash while he could.
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow's 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' Cover Art Has Lil Baby Hyped For The Album

Jack Harlow has been putting in work for his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, and he’s making sure it will be the biggest moment of his career so far. The Louisville native got the ball rolling when he announced the album and release date during an interview with Rolling Stone in March, and now he’s back with the official cover art.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Charges An Astronomical Performance Fee Post-"7220"

The demand is high for Lil Durk right now. The Chicago rapper's decade-plus run in the rap game has proven fruitful within the last year and a half. The Voice was a warm welcome for his ascent to stardom while everything he dropped afterward was further proof of the consistent quality he upholds with each of his releases.
